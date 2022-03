Hazel Lee Bailey, age 88 of Hammond, LA, passed away March 23, 2022. She was born August 12, 1933, in New Orleans, LA, to Wallace and Idella (Muse) Sanders. Hazel loved the Lord and He was first place in her life. Her favorite song was “When The Gates Swing Open” by Otis Clay. Hazel loved her family dearly and was devoted to them. She had a sweet spirit and a witness of strong faith. She touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.

