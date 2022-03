The Los Angeles Rams are coming off their first Super Bowl championship in over 20 years. Much of that was due to the play of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was named to the All-Pro team once again in 2021. Clearly, he is one of the elite cornerbacks in the game. The Rams CB joined ‘The Pivot Podcast’ and revealed his top five wide receivers for the 2021 season. His list was interesting, as it left out a couple of key names.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO