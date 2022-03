MotorTrend has tested every Porsche Cayenne model built since 2003. That's 21 occasions including 10 variants and two body styles across three generations. Is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid the quickest one yet? When the Cayenne S E-Hybrid arrived on the scene for the 2020 model year, Porsche claimed it was "the quickest, fastest, and most powerful Cayenne ever." With 670 combined horsepower and 633 lb-ft of torque, the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Cayenne is, indeed, the most powerful. And though we can't vouch for the claimed 183-mph top speed, we did run a 2021 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid down our dragstrip to test the "quickest" claim.

