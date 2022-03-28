ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears not inspiring much confidence in NFL power rankings

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcRVw_0es4YSXa00

NFL free agency is still ongoing, but the first wave is in the books. While the Chicago Bears didn’t make any big splashes, general manager Ryan Poles added some important starting and depth pieces.

NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus revealed his post-free agency power rankings, and there wasn’t a lot of confidence in the Bears to begin with. Chicago fell spot to 25th following the first wave of free agency.

The Bears are starting over under new head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. It’s hard to argue otherwise after Chicago dealt away Khalil Mack in a move that was more about streamlining the financial side of things than actually improving the on-field product. The Bears want to get younger and build around Justin Fields in an organic way. It might not be a bad idea, considering Aaron Rodgers’ decision to stay with the Packers once again puts Green Bay in prime position to continue dominating the NFC North.

The departure of Allen Robinson from Chicago highlights the glaring need to add some playmaking talent around Fields. Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome are the only wideouts under contract who saw meaningful time on the field for Chicago in 2021.

Considering the Bears appear to be in rebuild mode, it’s not a surprise to see them ranked among the bottom of the NFL. Chicago has a new general manager in Ryan Poles and head coach in Matt Eberflus, and there are still plenty of questions on offense and defense. Although, there’s still plenty of time between now and the start of the 2022 regular season.

Elsewhere in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers landed at sixth, the Minnesota Vikings at 20th and the Detroit Lions rounded things out at 29th.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Syracuse.com

Bears GM has two-word response to Bills matching Ryan Bates’ offer sheet

The Buffalo Bills will retain Ryan Bates by matching the offer sheet he signed with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, Bills GM Brandon Beane announced that the team would be bringing their most versatile lineman back in 2022 and beyond. According to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune, it’s a four-year, $17 million deal. The first two years of the contract are fully guaranteed and will pay Bates $8.8 million. A source was able to confirm to Syracuse.com that Bates’ contract was fully guaranteed in year one and year two.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Steelers still must make to complete their roster in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nfl Power Rankings#Vikings#American Football#Nfl Com#Packers
ClutchPoints

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown threatens to ‘expose’ model, ex-fling over $5,000 debt

Antonio Brown’s NFL career has been… wild, to say the least. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is undoubtedly one of the greatest wide-outs of his generation. If we were to look strictly on just his on-court production, he’s easily a Hall of Famer. However, his off-the-field antics with the Steelers, Raiders, and the Buccaneers have all soured fans on him.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns star thinks Baker Mayfield made big mistake

Former Cleveland Browns star Joe Thomas thinks Baker Mayfield made a big mistake with how he handled his trade demand. Thomas appeared on “The Thom & Hawk Football Show” and questioned whether Mayfield “overplayed his hand” by demanding a trade after Cleveland’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson went public. Thomas felt that Mayfield made a mistake by not trying to work things out with the organization when Watson initially turned the Browns down.
NFL
FOX Sports

Do the Green Bay Packers still have Super Bowl potential?

When a team employs the reigning back-to-back MVP winner, that is usually a sign of being a legitimate contender. And if the last three years are any indication, that should be the case for the Green Bay Packers, who have won 39 games over the last three seasons while seeing Aaron Rodgers set the gold standard for quarterbacks.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

7-Round NFL Mock Draft will upset many Detroit Lions fans

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming fast, which means everybody will be releasing mock drafts to give their opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do. The latest mock draft we have come across is from Ryan Matthews of POD and he has the Lions making what would be a controversial pick but selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

‘The One That Got Away’ in Vikings Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings notably signed Harrison Phillips (DT), Jordan Hicks (LB), Za’Darius Smith (EDGE), and Chandon Sullivan (CB) in free agency to date, but there is one that evidently got away. That’s Ryan Bates, an offensive lineman from the Buffalo Bills, who was signed to an offer sheet by...
NFL
Yardbarker

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel issues strong response to Tom Brady rumors

The rumors about Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins might make for good headline material and talk show fodder, but Mike McDaniel says they are totally bogus. McDaniel was asked on Monday about the Brady buzz. The new head coach called it “fake news” and said there have been zero discussions within the Dolphins organization about trying to acquire Brady.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy