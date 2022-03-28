Detroit Lions to use Top 30 visit on WR Treylon Burks

Baker Mayfield would make the Lions more enjoyable than Jared Goff. A.J. and Matt argue Baker vs. Goff taking snaps in Detroit. Matt Bassin: All right. Yeah. Over the last two years, Goff has had more yards than Baker. But Baker’s got more touchdowns. They have the same number of interceptions. Baker’s got more yards per attempt. He’s got more rushes for more yards. He’s got two fewer touchdowns, but all of Goff’s came with the Rams he didn’t get. He wasn’t really rushing them here in Detroit, but baker Mayfield just in the way he is, he is more outgoing and, golf is a little more reserved and there’s just that, that To be a little more dynamic than Jared got.

