NFL

Detroit Lions to use Top 30 visit on WR Treylon Burks

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 1 day ago
Though the Detroit Lions‘ wide receiving corp looks better than it did a month ago, they can still use help and it is a safe bet that they select at least one WR in the 2022 NFL Draft. According to a report from Doug Kyed, the Lions are...

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

