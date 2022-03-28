ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Bee Camp: Alfresco Afternoons in the Texas Countryside

cottagesandbungalowsmag.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up to receive the best of cottage style directly in your inbox! Subscribe. “Bee Camp” is an indoor-outdoor structure designed by Mimi Meacham of Marian Louise Designs, for her father Mike Bates, who has long loved leisurely alfresco afternoons in the Texas countryside. Built entirely of reclaimed...

www.cottagesandbungalowsmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brenham, TX
SPY

The Best Curtain Rods for Every Room in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Adding window treatments to your home can make a huge statement when it comes to decor. Not only do they make your space look better, but they also help save energy by shielding out heat and cold air while also filtering out light. Whether you choose to add airy curtains, blackout curtains or valances, you’re going to need a good curtain rod. The best curtain rods will be durable while adding a decorative touch...
HOME & GARDEN
103GBF

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
The Kitchn

Before & After: This 1920s Spanish Bungalow Gets a Kitchen That’s Infused with Warmth and Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Stephanie Wong and her partner, Daniel Watson, were happy that the 150-square-foot kitchen in their newly purchased 1920s Spanish-style home had not been redone. It definitely “needed some help,” Stephanie admits. It was closed off from the backyard, had older white appliances that were perfectly serviceable but nothing special, and it felt disconnected from the warmth of the rest of the home. (The good news is that the rest of the home was really charming. “It’s got the original hardwood floors. It has beautiful arches … so much natural light everywhere. We walked in and immediately felt good vibes,” she says.) Because the kitchen had been untouched, the couple felt like they had free rein to make the space their own.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Wright
KTRE

Mark in Texas History: Camp Ford in Tyler

The city of Mineola has been tied historically to the transportation industry and you can read all about that in a nearby historical marker to this one, which is dedicated to the city. Mark in Texas History: New London school explosion. Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST. This...
TYLER, TX
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alfresco#Drive In Theater#Design#Pinterest#High Tech#Starlite#The High Tech Home
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

Support the Texas 'Bee Czar' by Buying Honey Online

Most people tend to avoid bees, regardless of how essential they are to the environment. But your average honeybee is a tremendous helper for the planet, pollinating local crops and helping to keep the ecosystem in balance. Really, without bees, humans would have a tough time surviving. Which is why...
TEXAS STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

An East Texas farm offers unique camp for children

JACKSONVILLE — Some children in Jacksonville this week got up close and personal with barnyard animals during a different type of spring break camp. The Rugged Cross Farm on Wednesday had two one-day camps at its facility on County Road 4405 — one for children 5 and under and a second for children ages 5 to 12. The camp included activities like story time, barnyard introduction, a hayride and scavenger hunt, time with baby goats and a poultry egg hunt and game.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

How to save Southeast Texas bees (for busy people)

Earlier this month, I went to my first beekeeping class. I wanted to get into the hobby because I like animals, I like the environment, and I believe all life forms are sacred. I believe that protecting my neighbor - whether human, animal, or plant - is something I should do as a person who shares this Earth with others and as a Christian who believes that humans were created to cultivate and steward all life responsibly.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy