Johnson City, TN

UPDATE: Buffalo Mountain fire 75% contained

By Jonathan Roberts
Johnson City Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fire burning on Buffalo Mountain was up to 75% contained Monday evening, and fire crews have pulled off the scene for the day, according to James Heaton, a forestry technician with the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Heaton said earlier Monday that crews from the state Division of Forestry...

