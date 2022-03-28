ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.N. to explore possibility of humanitarian truce in Ukraine

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he has directed...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sean Penn steps out in Poland as star's charity agrees deal to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war-torn country amid horrific Russian invasion

Sean Penn's charity has agreed a deal with Mayor of Krakow Jacek Majchrowski to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees as they continue to escape the war-torn country. The actor and director, 61, has been filming a VICE documentary on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in recent months and, after a brief return to Los Angeles this month, he stepped out in Krakow, Poland today to announce his plans.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Nations#Ukraine#Truce#U N#United Nations#Reuters
NBC News

Biden heads to Europe amid pressure to ramp up support for Ukraine

BRUSSELS — President Joe Biden heads to Europe on Wednesday under increasing pressure at home and abroad to do more to aid Ukraine, as he tries to walk a fine line between providing support and deterring Russia while avoiding further escalation. Biden is scheduled to attend a last-minute emergency...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
TODAY.com

Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is now emerging on the world stage as a voice of hope and resilience for the people of Ukraine. “I have no panic or tears in me. I will be calm and confident,” she wrote on social media. Since her husband President Zelenskyy has entered office, Zelenska has focused her work on several key issues, including women’s rights. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Poland.March 2, 2022.
EUROPE
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
CBS News

"Norah O'Donnell Reports: Crisis in Ukraine"

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell traveled to the Ukraine-Poland border as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered the fastest refugee displacement crisis in Europe since World War II. O'Donnell shares firsthand accounts from Ukrainian refugees and looks at how NATO is preparing while Russia pushes the war in Ukraine close to Poland's border in the 30-minute documentary "Norah O'Donnell Reports: Crisis in Ukraine."
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine: Hundreds offer refugees homes on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man community's desire to give a safe haven to Ukrainian refugees is "so strong", the deputy chief minister has said. Jane Poole-Wilson told Tynwald that more than 250 people had offered their homes and other support to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Her message came after...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy