ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’: Film Review

By Justin Lowe
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIhZP_0es4UxHT00

Sega’s hugely successful video game and media franchise based on the extraterrestrial hedgehog known as Sonic for his supersonic speed arrived in theaters as a hybrid live-action/animated comedy-adventure in 2020.

Now looking to capture spring break crowds after Sonic the Hedgehog became the all-time highest-grossing video game movie, the sequel continues Sonic’s adventures on Earth following his arrival from a distant planet and his fumbling attempts to befriend a couple living in Montana.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Overstuffed with frantic action and framed by Sonic’s wisecracking commentary, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will appeal to family audiences seeking holiday distractions even if it doesn’t break new ground elaborating the franchise’s sprawling universe of intersecting characters and plotlines.

The action picks up directly following the conclusion of the 2020 release as Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) settles in with his new buddies Tom ( James Marsden ) and Maddie Wachowski ( Tika Sumpter ) at their home in the town of Green Hills. Accustomed to a faster-paced lifestyle acquired on his intergalactic travels, Sonic soon begins sneaking out of the house late at night in search of adventure.

An opening sequence involving a high-speed chase and some very poor judgment lands Sonic in hot water with Tom and Maddie, temporarily sidelining him. He’s soon up to his usual high jinks, though, when they set aside their roles as surrogate parents for a trip to Hawaii to attend the wedding of Maddie’s sister Rachel (Natasha Rothwell), leaving Sonic home alone and unsupervised for two days.

Setting up Sonic’s domestic situation invests the action with an emotional arc that tracks his erratic and sometimes risky quest for heroic glory while Maddie and Tom attempt to nudge him toward more responsible behavior, telling him he’s really “still just a kid.” This evolving family dynamic may be relatable, but it’s rarely particularly persuasive, as Sonic’s increasingly extreme antics put him beyond the reach of any pretense of parental guidance, which Tom and Maddie effectively abdicate anyway by leaving town.

Their absence provides super-evil Dr. Robotnik ( Jim Carrey ) the opportunity to track down Sonic and exact retribution for his humiliating banishment to a remote planet in the previous installment. This time, he’s teamed up with belligerent Knuckles (voice of Idris Elba ), a red-quilled, porcupine-like echidna who’s come to Earth searching for the Master Emerald, a gem with the potential to control the entire universe.

Knuckles has his own beef with Sonic, but the intrepid hedgehog gets some unexpected backup from Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey). The pint-sized yellow fox with two tails idolizes Sonic so much that he’s instantly ready to sign on for a mission to locate the emerald and prevent Robotnik from exploiting the jewel to satisfy his maniacal power lust.

Their globetrotting search for the green gem eventually leads them back to Hawaii, where they literally crash Rachel’s wedding, with Robotnik and Knuckles in close pursuit. The simplicity of the movie’s easily recognizable narrative structure allows the filmmakers to pile on a nearly incessant series of incidents that rapidly morph into major set pieces dominated by rapid cutting and jarring sound effects. These sequences sometimes underline the reliance on too much over-the-top cartoonish action, however, with borderline bonkers plot developments breathlessly deployed at a clip recalling the movie’s video game origins.

Director Jeff Fowler , returning for the sequel, mines his enthusiasm for the Sonic games, but mostly resists any misguided inclination to mimic the franchise’s famously manic gameplay — with the exception of a few satisfying matchups between Sonic and Knuckles or Dr. Robotnik and his menacing drone army.

As the evil scheming genius, Carrey relies on an array of facial tics (enhanced by an outsized mustache) and erratic body language characteristic of the expertly timed physical humor that he’s perfected over a series of similarly outlandish comedic roles. Meanwhile, Schwartz nails the animated hedgehog’s snarky, impudent attitude and unrestrained thirst for thrills, even if Sonic’s frequently frantic tone grows increasingly wearying.

Together they set a furious pace that Marsden and Sumpter attempt to match, but Tom and Maddie consistently return to emphasizing the importance of friends and family as a method to manage Sonic’s youthful impulses. It’s a strategy that directly influences their unruly young charge, inspiring him to reach out to Tails and Knuckles with a similar gesture of acceptance.

And with dozens more characters and plotlines available in the Sonic universe, it’s likely they’ll be back again to pass along similar life lessons in their ceaseless search for adventure.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: “Pure Rage and Violence”

Actors, producers and Academy representatives reacted to The Slap Seen Around the World after Sunday night’s 2022 Oscars was disrupted by an angry Will Smith striking presenter Chris Rock on stage on Hollywood’s biggest night. Smith had stormed onstage to strike Rock after the comic made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has shaved her head (the actress has alopecia).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won't "Take That Oscar From" Will Smith After Chris Rock SlapAcademy "Condemns" Will Smith's Actions, Opens Formal Review of Oscars IncidentOscars: Academy's Officers Convene for Emergency Call About...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Tearfully Apologizes to Academy After Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith took the stage for a second time at the 2022 Oscars, but this appearance was under calmer circumstances after winning best actor for King Richard. The star nabbed his first Academy Award for his role as Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s biopic. Smith was previously nominated for best actor twice, for 2001’s Ali and 2006’s The Pursuit of Happyness.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: The Best Dressed Men, From Timothée Chalamet to Andrew Garfield, Were Anything But BasicOscars Snubs: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' Win Only One Award Each as 'Power of...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Hawaii State
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Idris Elba
Person
James Marsden
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Tika Sumpter
Person
Jim Carrey
Laredo Morning Times

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining.
MOVIES
WGN TV

‘The Batman’ releases deleted scene featuring the Joker

CHICAGO — Director Matt Reeves surprised fans Thursday of the No. 1 movie in America — “The Batman” — by releasing a deleted scene from the movie. The deleted scene, that was posted on YouTube, shows an encounter between Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, and the joker played by Irish actor, Barry Keoghan, trying to get information on the Riddler.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sonic Games#Sonic Universe#Movies#Video Game#Sega#National Comedy Center#M Views Overstuffed
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in Instagram Post, Calls Behavior “Unacceptable and Inexcusable”

A day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live Academy Awards show, the actor apologized to the comedian, saying his actions were inexcusable. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post Monday.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Stream 'CODA,' 'Power of the Dog' and Other Oscar-Winning FilmsJimmy Kimmel Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: "It Was So Shocking"TikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Performance The shocking moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony came after...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
Variety

‘2022 Oscar-Nominated Short Films: Live Action’ Review: This Wasn’t the Year to Cut the Category

Click here to read the full article. What is going on over at the Academy? For years, I have questioned whether it made sense for the organization to continue awarding short films, seeing as how they are no longer a routine part of the moviegoing experience (the category dates back to a time when newsreels and short subjects regularly preceded the main attraction). Except in rare cases, when an animation studio attaches one to its latest feature-length cartoon, it’s been decades since shorts got serious theatrical play. These days, they’re relegated to film festivals and small-screen formats — so why...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Best Costume Design Winner Jenny Beavan Says She “Nearly Said No” to Designing ‘Cruella’

Thanks to over-the-top creations for Emma Stone like a garbage-truck gown with a 40-foot train, Jenny Beavan won the Academy Award for best costume design for her work on Cruella at the 94th ceremony on March 27, 2022. The nod marked Beavan’s third Oscar win amid 11 nominations, previously winning for A Room With a View and Mad Mad: Fury Road. Her fellow nominees this year in the best costume design category included Dune‘s Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan, West Side Story‘s Paul Tazewell, Nightmare Alley‘s Luis Sequeira and Cyrano‘s Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Winners...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy