We have spotted several deals on some of the best gaming laptops in the market, starting with the MSI GE66 Raider, which receives a $400 discount representing 17 percent savings. This means that you can purchase your new gaming laptop for $1,899. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates. We find an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 graphics inside this beast. However, if you want more power, you can also consider the Intel Core i9 model that packs the same NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 GPU and the same storage space, but you also get 32GB RAM. This variant sells for $2,099 after seeing a 22 percent discount that represents $600 savings.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO