As the war in Ukraine intensifies, both in the physical and cyber arenas, many Western companies are cutting ties with Russia in protest. You can’t watch Netflix in Novgorod, buy Intel chips in Irkutsk, or dine at McDonalds in Moscow. Major credit card providers have suspended operations in Russia, and global banking exchange Swift has cut off Russian banks. Why, then, would anyone consider buying antivirus protection from (as one reader put it) “a goddamn Russian company” like Kaspersky? The company is in a tough situation, and not for the first time. Choosing whether to trust it shouldn't be a knee-jerk reaction, however.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO