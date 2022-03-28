ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MHSAA Announces 2022-23 Classification Changes

By Joe Buczek
 1 day ago
The MHSAA announced Monday its classifications for its 2022-23 postseason tournaments.

For the 2022-23 school year, schools with 814 or more students are in Class A. Schools with an enrollment of 388-813 students are Class B, 183-387 students are Class C and 182 and fewer are Class D.

Thirty-two schools across the state will move up in class, while 24 will move down in class.

Moving Up from Class B to Class A

Battle Creek Harper Creek

Cadillac

Detroit Henry Ford

New Boston Huron

Owosso

Plainwell

Sault Ste. Marie

Sparta

Spring Lake

Moving Down from Class A to Class B

Dearborn Divine Child

Detroit East English

Detroit Martin Luther King

Fowlerville

Garden City

Marysville

Pinckney

Moving Up from Class C to Class B

Adrian Madison

Blissfield

Brooklyn Columbia Central

Buchanan

Canton Prep

Clinton Township Clintondale

Dearborn Heights Star International

Detroit Voyageur College Prep

Elk Rapids

Grayling

Hart

Quincy

Sanford Meridian

Moving Down from Class B to Class C

Benzie Central

Coloma

Comstock

Detroit Communication Media Arts

Ecorse

Jonesville

Michigan Center

Otisville LakeVille Memorial

Shelby

Watervliet

Moving Up from Class D to Class C

Bellevue

Plymouth Christian Academy

Eau Claire

Fowler

Inland Lakes

Ironwood

Jackson Prep

Muskegon Heights Academy

New Buffalo

Ubly

Moving Down from Class C to Class D

Adrian Lenawee Christian

Breckenridge

Detroit Benjamin Carson Science & Medicine

Grand Traverse Academy

Lawrence

Rogers City

Warren Michigan Math & Science

New Postseason-Eligible Tournament Schools in 2022-23

Escanaba Holy Name Catholic

Farmington Hills Huda School

Center Line Prep

Battle Creek Academy

MHSAA Representative Council Approves Changes at Winter Meeting

The MHSAA Representative Council approved changes to multiple sports, which included more games for the high school basketball season and MHSAA Tournament competitions for athletes in wheelchairs. Basketball. High school basketball teams at all levels will be able to play 22 games in the regular season starting with the 2022-23...
