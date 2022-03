England are aiming to make it two wins from two this international break when they welcome Ivory Coast to Wembley this evening. Gareth Southgate’s side came from behind to defeat Switzerland 2-1 at the weekend after Harry Kane’s second-half penalty. Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell all made their debuts as Southgate looks to finalise the squad he will take to Qatar later this year. Ivory Coast will provide a stern test, though, after suffering a late 2-1 defeat against France last week, with Aurelien Tchouameni scoring a last-gasp winner. Here is everything you need to know:When is...

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO