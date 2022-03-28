Police: Man killed in crash while fleeing police

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was killed in a crash while fleeing officers early Monday, police said.

Sanford police said officers were called to the Fastee Mart on Lee Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday after a man drove through the front of the store and was stealing from inside the business, news outlets reported.

Officers found extensive damage to the store and the man, identified as Scott Reid, 56, of Raleigh, drove away, refusing to stop for officers, police said.

Officers pursued Reid, who crashed head-on into another car and died at the scene, police said.

Two people from the other car were taken to hospitals with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.