Tickets for the Women’s European Championship final at Wembley this summer sold out within an hour of going on general sale on Monday.A significant number of tickets had already been purchased through a pre-sale and ballot last year, with the remainder released at 8am to mark 100 days to go to the start of the tournament.The final on 31 July was sold out by 9am, while organisers later announced that all tickets for the group matches between England and Northern Ireland in Southampton on 15 July and England and Norway in Brighton on 11 July had also been snapped up.England...

SOCCER ・ 23 HOURS AGO