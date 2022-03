Paul Wight is afraid of Bryan Danielson but also admires the wrestler that he is. The AEW star explained why in an interview with The Rob Brown Show. “I defy you to find a better in-ring technical wrestler today than Bryan Danielson. And I would never say that in front of him to his face, obviously. Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson, I keep calling him by the old name. He gave me my shortest title reign ever I think, when I beat Mark Henry. My title reign was all of like, 10 seconds. So there’s still a lot of heat between Mighty Mouse and I. I’m just letting you know.

