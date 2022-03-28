From Pizza Night To Bluebell Blooms: What We’re Looking Forward To, March 28-April 3

Like many Brits born in the mid-eighties, my earliest memory of dining in a “proper” restaurant was Pizza Hut. Ours was on Eltham High Street in south-east London, and it was my grandparents who took my siblings and me there – a special treat, every now and then. My granddad was a Communist-leaning docker who felt uncomfortable with anyone serving him, so of course he loved Pizza Hut, with its all-you-can-eat, serve yourself buffet. I hated pizza as a child, but who cared when you could eat a bowl of creamy potatoes, coleslaw, sweetcorn, croutons and bacon bits and call it a “salad”. I looked forward to nothing more than these early evening meals, the time spent with my nan and granddad, the crayons and colouring-in, the queuing for the Ice Cream Factory.

