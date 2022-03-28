ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

From Pizza Night To Bluebell Blooms: What We’re Looking Forward To, March 28-April 3

By Editorial
northernvirginiamag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story appears in our weekly Things to Do newsletter, sent to subscribers every Monday. Get it in your inbox by signing up here. I think it’s well-documented by now that I’m a pizza fanatic. If there were a card to carry, it would be in my wallet. Of course I...

northernvirginiamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

German Schnitzel Haus restaurant closes

The German Schnitzel House announced on its website and on Instagram it closed March 22 after 16 years. The restaurant is in The Fresh Market-anchored Harbour Village shopping center at 13245 Atlantic Blvd. The Instagram message reads:. “With a heavy heart, after 16 years in business, the German Schnitzel Haus...
Eater

Celebrate Cherry Blossoms at D.C. Bars, Restaurants, and Hotels

The world famous cherry blossoms draw droves of tourists and locals to the Tidal Basin every spring, so it should come as no surprise that D.C.’s restaurant industry wants a piece of the action too. Peak bloom is predicted for Tuesday, March 22 through Friday, March 25, but plenty...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Newest Dip Is A Celebration Of Spring

The country is finally making its long-awaited transition from winter to spring, and we're sure we speak for many when we say: it's about time. Flowers are blooming, the sun is staying out longer, and temperatures in many places are rising to a point where only a light jacket is needed to go outside, which means it's finally an appropriate time to enjoy what is arguably the best warm-weather treat: Ice cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
Shropshire Star

Giant beer festival is on its way back to Ludlow this spring

Ludlow Spring Festival is returning after a two-year break. It's promising to be a real corker, bringing together the very best in regional beer, food, music, plus gorgeous classic cars in the form of the Marches Transport Festival at Ludlow Castle. It is a beer festival and so much more,...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blooms#Photography#Bluebell#Nighthawk Pizza#Samoan#Alx Dog Walk#Digital Research#The Bluebells Toll#Dc#Bull Run Regional Park
The Guardian

Benoli, Norwich: ‘If this place was closer to my house, I would eat here a lot’ – restaurant review

While eating a bowl of fresh pumpkin cappellacci at Benoli in Norwich, I realised it had been about 10 years since I’d last travelled this way in search of food. That is shameful on my part, because good things are happening in this nook of East Anglia. The Assembly House, for example, one of the UK’s loveliest boutique hotels, offers a storming afternoon tea, the coffee shops around Elm Hill are fabulous, and restaurants such as Farmyard and Benedicts come highly recommended. In fact, overall, Norwich is a great place for structureless mooching, which is my favourite type of break.
RESTAURANTS
Vogue

“So Much Of Life Happens In Restaurants”: One Debut Author’s Love Letter To Dining Out

Like many Brits born in the mid-eighties, my earliest memory of dining in a “proper” restaurant was Pizza Hut. Ours was on Eltham High Street in south-east London, and it was my grandparents who took my siblings and me there – a special treat, every now and then. My granddad was a Communist-leaning docker who felt uncomfortable with anyone serving him, so of course he loved Pizza Hut, with its all-you-can-eat, serve yourself buffet. I hated pizza as a child, but who cared when you could eat a bowl of creamy potatoes, coleslaw, sweetcorn, croutons and bacon bits and call it a “salad”. I looked forward to nothing more than these early evening meals, the time spent with my nan and granddad, the crayons and colouring-in, the queuing for the Ice Cream Factory.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
In Style

This Face Mask Actually Makes Me Look Forward to Sunday Nights

When COVID-19 temporarily closed our office in March 2020, I thought working from home would eliminate the Sunday scaries. It turns out, even if you don't physically have to commute to work, you still feel anxiety and stress at the tail-end of the weekend — on top of the uncertainty surrounding a global pandemic, global warming, and everything else the past two years has thrown at us.
SKIN CARE
Mashed

Survey Reveals Most Americans Prefer This Pizza Style

When History says something has a long history, it must have a long history. Pizza, or flatbread as it first resembled, is a food said to have been enjoyed thousands of years ago by ancient Egyptians and Romans. Today pizza is a food that is enjoyed all around modern-day America. Needless to say, there has been a lot of time for people to come up with different styles of this historic pie.
RESTAURANTS
Rolling Stone

Trend Spotting in 2022: An Insider’s Take on the Quiet Revolution Going on in Craft Beer

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Craft beer has quietly undergone the repositioning of itself over the past two pandemic-infused years. The transition is taking craft beer from the guise of purposefully exploding smoothie beers and slime beer back to emphasizing the fundamentals of what craft beer was in the 1990s. And thank God — it’s about time beer started tasting like beer again.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy