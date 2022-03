One truly genius One Piece fan has put a hilarious new spin on Nami with some very creative cosplay! Ever since she was first introduced to Eiichiro Oda's original manga franchise, Nami has been one of the most important characters in the series overall. Not only has she served to direct Luffy and the Straw Hat crew to each new mysterious island and location, but she's often found herself in some wild and unexpected situations too. Despite not wanting to get into any major fights, Nami often finds herself caught in those dangerous situations to better help the rest of her crew mates.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO