ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Memorable moments from every year in Grammy history

By Madison Troyer
thecheyennepost.com
 22 hours ago

Rounded up unforgettable moments from every year of the Grammys, using...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#News Sources#Pop Culture
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
Tri-City Herald

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 Oscars

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 OscarsIt’s the most stylish time of the year! A-listers descended upon the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. The star-studded event, held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, is always one of Hollywood’s biggest nights in fashion — and this year was no different.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

This Year's Oscars Red Carpet Might Be the Most Glamorous Yet

With an all-star hosting lineup and an in-person red carpet, the 2022 Oscars is back at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this year. Expect the most exuberant of red carpet style, starting with Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the presenters of the ceremony, who arrived in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown. Dressed by stylist Karla Welch, the actress stunned in a cleavage-baring strapless design with a corseted bodice and a voluminous hem. She is among many of the stars expected to bring the glamour tonight, including hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
SheKnows

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach's Oscars minidress might be her most stunning look yet

Amy Robach knows how to make a style statement and her latest is no exception. The star hung up her running shoes to make a very glamorous appearance for the Oscars red carpet ahead of the big event on Sunday. The Good Morning America star dazzled in a short, velvet...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Demi Lovato Brings Edgy Glamour In Dramatic Black Dress & Pointy Pumps to Elton John’s Oscars Viewing Party

Click here to read the full article. Demi Lovato brought her edgy sense of style tonight at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles. Lovato stepped out in a head-to-toe black outfit. Her long-sleeve dress was complete with a turtleneck bow embellishment and a dramatic train. The “Confident” singer took things up a notch with sharp winged eyeliner, satin gloves, dainty earrings and large diamond rings. She gelled her raven pixie down and added a matte neutral lip. The Grammy-nominated songstress coordinated the number with a pair of black pumps. The classic high heels featured...
CELEBRITIES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Every Grammy Awards Best Americana Album Winner Ever

The Grammy Award for Best Americana Album has gone through a lot of changes over the past 35 years. In 1987, the Grammys gave out their first award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. The category went through a small name change in 1991, when the word "recording" was replaced with "album." Although the term "Americana" had been gaining traction in the music world for over a decade, it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys opted to change the category name again to Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album. Just three years later, it was split into two distinct categories: Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Americana Album.
MUSIC
The Independent

Oscars 2022 live: Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock over Oscars slap divides internet

This year’s Oscars featured shocks, sighs and surprises – but all anyone will care about is a slap. The Academy Awards took place on Sunday night, with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and Coda battling it out in the big categories.The biggest story of the night had almost nothing to do with the awards: a shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock sparked by a joke about Smith’s wife Jada. Smith walked up onto the stage and appeared to smack Rock in the face, before shouting at him to not refer...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

The Secrets Behind Lady Gaga’s Timeless Hollywood Beauty Look at the 2022 Oscars

Lady Gaga is the master of pulling off two looks in one night, and this evening’s Oscars 2022 festivities only raised the bar on this truth. After co-hosting the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party, the pop superstar slipped on a sequin tuxedo and headed to the actual Academy Awards to present alongside the legendary Liza Minnelli. Her bulletproof, yet entirely glamorous beauty strategy to see her through the quick change? An elegant pompadour updo worn with a soft-focus glow punctuated by roseate smoky eyes, fluttery falsies, and a bright cherry red lip.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Oscars Manicure Is a Lesson in Monochromatic Beauty

Zendaya has graced the 2022 Oscars red carpet, proving once again why she and stylist Law Roach are a match made in heaven. The "Euphoria" actor had all eyes on her as she seemingly floated down the carpet in a two-piece number with the train on her shimmering silver skirt fluttering perfectly behind her. But while her fashions were nothing to scoff at, her chrome nails were the small detail that we couldn't help but notice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Penélope Cruz Gives Classic Chanel Glamour on the Oscars Red Carpet

Penélope Cruz arrived at the 94th Academy Awards in a look that befitted one of the most acclaimed actresses of our time. The Spanish actress and Chanel ambassador is always a welcome sight on any awards or gala carpet, known for her elegant looks and her tradition of choosing regal gowns for her Oscar appearances. This year, the Parallel Mothers star wore a Chanel halter ball gown, with ruched details at the waist, buttons trailing down the front, hidden pockets in the full skirt, and a bow with a metallic version of the brand's trademark tweed at the neck.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy