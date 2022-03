This has probably been one of the craziest offseasons I can remember in the NFL. The Bills won some and lost some. So who is still left to be signed?. The Bills were able to sneak under the radar to snag Von Miller. They lured OJ Howard from Tampa Bay and got a couple of big players back with Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson. They also lost Harrison Phillips to Minnesota, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and cornerback Levi Wallace to Pittsburgh, and runningback Matt Breida to New York.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO