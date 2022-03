The 19-year-old woman reportedly suffered four strokes and had to undergo five surgeries. She also needed breathing and feeding tubes after having a severe reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Her family says she is learning to walk again. Health officials said that her reaction to the vaccine is rare. For those who received a J&J vaccine, the CDC recommends getting a booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO