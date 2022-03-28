ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Does it say that in the bill?': DeSantis clashes with reporter

Students that organized a walkout at a...

The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis faces backlash from LGBTQ community, Disney workers over so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times From Disney employees prepared to walk out to Twitter religious references, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill has prompted nationwide outcries from LGBTQ communities, allies and families. And it’s centered around Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. State lawmakers who have approved the controversial bill have yet to send the legislation to DeSantis, who must okay it […] The post DeSantis faces backlash from LGBTQ community, Disney workers over so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
The Independent

Bay News 9

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to change student standardized testing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Current standardized testing in Florida public schools will be replaced with assessments taken throughout the year to better gauge individual student progress under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Tuesday. What You Need To Know. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill changing standardized testing. Tests...
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has lashed out at critics of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that passed out of the Florida Legislature this week, singling out The Walt Disney Co. in particular for expressing reservations about the legislation. “Here’s what I can tell you: In the state of Florida, we are not going to allow […] The post Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Fortune

Disney workers plan walkout to protest Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
