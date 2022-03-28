ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to remote access and control your Mac remotely from your iPhone

By Bryan M Wolfe
TechRadar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, Apple has gone out of its way to make macOS increasingly like iOS. Therefore, it shouldn't be a surprise that the company makes it possible for someone to access their Mac from their iPhone. The preferred method has changed in recent years. Despite this, it's still relatively easy...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One Setting I Recommend All iPhone Users Disable Immediately’

Let’s face it: not all of the settings on your iPhone are beneficial. But how do you, mere iPhone-using mortal, determine which to keep as is and which to disable for a better-working device? Simple. Ask an Apple expert their thoughts and sit back and absorb all of those solid tips. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is an Apple expert who says this is the one setting he recommends all iPhone users disable immediately.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Bet You Didn't Know Your iPad Could Do All This

Whether you have an iPad, an iPad Pro or maybe you're waiting on your new iPad Air (it was announced at Apple's "Peek Performance" event on Tuesday), there's no denying the excitement that accompanies using a new iPad, or even exploring what's new in a big software update on your old one. If you've managed to be patient enough to get all your settings in order (we won't judge if you didn't), there are so many cool features to check out on your iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Access#Google Chrome#Apple Software#Chrome Remote Desktop#Smart Phone#Ios#Bonjour#Macos Mojave
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to clear cookies and cache on any Samsung device

The debate over whether you should delete cookies and cache continues, with plenty of opposing opinions found all over the web. Our own Gary Sims has a complete guide on the matter to help you understand, but the short answer is that while cookies and cache are suitable for keeping your phone speedy, these can also become corrupted and cause issues. It’s good to give your devices a clean start from time to time. That’s why today we’ll show you how to clear data and the cache on Samsung gadgets.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Android Devices
CNET

Hey, Google, Stop Recording Those Embarrassing Searches: How to Delete Your Voice History

People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since made a change, requiring you to opt in to having voice searches recorded in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

This iOS 15 Trick Can Get You Back Into Your iPhone If You Forgot Your Apple ID Password

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your Android phone

Following on from our previous article showing how you can clear cookies on iPhone devices, this quick guide will show you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone and mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser readily will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

9 signs your phone has been hacked

When it comes to online privacy on your smartphone, you may think you've taken all the right steps. You don't download unauthorized apps, you stay aware of scams and you've got some privacy software like a VPN installed. But even the most vigilant of us can fall foul of nefarious...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Upcoming Windows update will kill Internet Explorer for good

Internet Explorer is set to have its final end-of-life update on June 15. The Windows 10 update will be sent out to PCs after that date, disabling the browser and wiping it from devices. While Microsoft has detailed its plans to retire Internet Explorer since May 2021, the Redmond, Washington...
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera adjusts its frame to people moving around or entering

Undergo remote videoconferences with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It uses AI to dynamically re-frame whenever the presenter moves around, more people enter the room, or a new person interacts. As a result, you don’t need to manually adjust the lens to create a more professional remote meeting. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera also features a 130° wide field of view, high-quality glass optics, digital pan-tilt-zoom, and a low-light sensor. Combined, these features enhance the overall clarity of your content, which is great for presenting documents or images. Moreover, this gadget offers a sharp focus on the foreground and background, so viewers can see everything clearly and precisely. Above all, its compact form enables it to blend into your office space. Overall, reduce limitations with remote teams with this compact camera that allows others to see your facial expressions.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

WiFi Suddenly Slow? Here’s How To Fix It

Slow WiFi is most often caused by interference from other WiFi networks and old devices in the vicinity. Solid metal objects or concrete walls also block WiFi radio waves pretty hard, making for an even weaker signal. Fixing this is as simple as repositioning your router and changing the channel....
COMPUTERS
CNET

iOS 15.4: Every New Feature Apple Brings to Your iPhone

Are you looking for new emoji to use while chatting with friends? What about a way to open your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask? Or added measures to protect your privacy and security? All these features and more are available for your iPhone with iOS 15.4, Apple's latest iPhone update. iOS 15.4 brings the long-awaited Universal Control, AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji and other upgrades to compatible iPhones (and iPads, too, through iPadOS 15.4).
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy