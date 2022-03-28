ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks Join Massive Social Media Rally to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
An array of stars, from the Weeknd and Billie Eilish to Stevie Nicks and Radiohead , will take part in a social media rally organized by Global Citizen urging governments and institutions around the world to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and elsewhere.

The Stand Up for Ukraine rally will take place on April 8, one day before a pledging summit organized by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. The aim of the summit will be to garner money to help those displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Funds will also be directed to helping those in other conflict zones around the world, such as Yemen, South Sudan, and Afghanistan.

The social media push ahead of the summit will feature an array of stars, including Madonna, U2, Elton John, Celine Dion, billy Joel, Hugh Jackman, Green Day, Juanes, Garth Brooks, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves, Pharrell, Ozzy Osbourne, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tame Impala, Chris Rock, Jon Batiste, Alejandro Sanz, Demi Lovato, and Pearl Jam.

The pledging summit and rally come after a call from support from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. “On April 8, the biggest online event Social Media Rally will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a statement. “I’m inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and Stand Up for Ukraine.”

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left more than 12 million people in need of support. Over 6.5 million people have been displaced within Ukraine, while over 3.2 million people have fled the country since the war began at the end of February. The refugee crisis in Ukraine — compounded with other humanitarian crises elsewhere — comes as the UNHCR system faces a $10 billion funding shortfall, hindering its ability to provide aid and relief around the world.

“More than three million refugees have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. “Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different. We’re calling for an immediate end to this crisis, and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts not just in Ukraine but around the world.”

