ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

By Associated Press
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EEfh_0es4MIFM00

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years.

The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet , that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.

It did not say when a split would occur or the ratio of such a stock split, but it would follow similar maneuvers by a trio of tech companies that have seen their shares soar in recent months.

Tesla’s shares are up more than 60% over the past year, with each costing more than $1,000.

And the company is growing. CEO Elon Musk opened Tesla’s first European factory last week, a “ Gigafactory ” in Germany that will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year.

“Given the stock’s meteoric run its not a surprise that Musk & Co. are heading down the path of another stock split especially with robust EV demand and the build-outs of the flagship Berlin and Austin Giga factories now on a glide path, said Dan Ives, who follows Tesla for Wedbush.

A stock split does would change the price-per-stock, but not the overall value of those holdings. It can push up the price of a company’s stock, at least temporarily, and the announcement did just that on Monday.

Shares continued to rise after the opening bell, almost 8%, or $77.22, to $1,087.86.

Tesla growing in popularity with the Tesla Owners Club of Arkansas

Tesla Inc. said that its board has greenlighted the proposal, but that the dividend is contingent on final board approval.

Tesla had a 5-for-1 stock split in August 2020, which went into effect one day after the company announced that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of its stock. Just three months later Tesla said that it was planning another stock sale, looking to raise up to $5 billion in that offering.

Tesla follows other tech giants that have seen the price of shares vault out of reach of most investors. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced a 20-for-1 split in February Amazon.com Inc. said this month that it would do a split of the same ratio.

“We view Tesla’s move following the likes of Amazon, Google, Apple and initiating its second stock split in two years as a smart strategic move that will be a positive catalyst for shares going forward,” Ives wrote in a research report.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said it would include more information, including the date and place of its annual shareholder meeting, in an upcoming proxy statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Under $30 With Major Upside, Says Wall Street

GoPro has diversified its business and now boasts almost 1.6 million paying subscribers. Lemonade is experiencing growing pains, but it's snatching customers away from its competitors. Redfin has helped home sellers save over $1 billion in listing fees since it entered the real estate market. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Split#Ap#European#Musk Co#Ev#Wedbush
Motley Fool

Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Jumped Even More

The Nasdaq moved slightly higher in premarket trading Monday morning. Another Nasdaq stock in the healthcare industry saw even bigger share-price gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Biden budget plan seeks to add corporate buyback restrictions

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corporate stock buybacks are being targeted in U.S. President Joe Biden's 2023 budget plan announced on Monday, which seeks to discourage corporations from using profits to repurchase stocks in order to benefit executives. Under the plan, company executives would be required to hold...
POTUS
Motley Fool

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Reddit Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

E-commerce giant Amazon continues to find ways to grow and thrive. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a reliable investment in the stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Soon Split Other Than Amazon

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Have you heard the news? Amazon is doing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Steel Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Lucid, Apple, Microsoft, Bitcoin Cash And Ethereum

Cleveland-Cliffs supplies steel to the automotive industry in North America. The company employs approximately 26,000 people in the U.S. and Canada. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF is known as a global leader in flat-rolled steel production, and over the past year has delivered eye-popping returns for investors. Since March 2021, Cleveland-Cliffs stock’s...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Instacart Cuts Valuation By 40%: Bloomberg

American grocery company Instacart Inc has slashed its valuation by 40% to about $24 billion, Bloomberg reported. The food-delivery startup had been valued at $39 billion in its most recent fundraising round, the report added. The pandemic darling hoped the move to boost talent retention. Factors like higher interest rates,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Telecommunications Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) provides mobile, fixed and cloud network solutions worldwide, and over the past year has given impressive returns to investors. Since March 2021, Nokia stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
STOCKS
Forbes

This Stock Has A 2.25% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book

American International Group has been named as a Top 10 dividend-paying financial stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among shares of financial companies, AIG displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at American International Group, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy