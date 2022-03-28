ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

'Stand Up for Ukraine' plan gets political, celebrity help

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrJge_0es4M7cc00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for humanitarian help has been answered by the European Commission , the government of Canada and dozens of celebrities assembled by advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen , including Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas, actor Hugh Jackman , as well as Madonna and Grammy nominee Jon Batiste.

“Stand Up for Ukraine ,” which organizers are calling a “social media rally,” will take place April 8 to raise awareness for a global pledging summit on April 9. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host the pledging summit in hopes of raising funds from governments, companies, philanthropies and individuals for Ukrainian refugees, as well as for refugees from conflicts in Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, with 3.5 million already fleeing the country and 6.5 million fleeing their homes, but remaining in Ukraine. Billions will be needed to provide those refugees food and shelter, as well as to support the countries that are currently hosting the refugees.

“A Ukrainian child has become a refugee almost every single second since the start of the war,” von der Leyen said in a statement. “The world must stand up for them.”

Global Citizen hopes its supporters will help encourage donors to act quickly and more generously, with help from a wide range of A-list stars. Celebrities — ranging from Pharrell Williams to Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to Stevie Wonder, Usher to Juanes -- plan to use their talents and social media clout to direct fans to forukraine.com. At that site, supporters can donate to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, or take actions to encourage governments or companies to make donations.

“History has shown us that conflict and poverty are closely interconnected, resulting in the weakening of the rule of law, a collapse in economic development and often catastrophic humanitarian situations,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a prepared statement. “Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different.”

Throughout the war, Zelenskyy and other officials in his government have emphasized the power of celebrities to amplify the plight of the Ukrainian people around the world, including in Russia. Recently, Zelenskyy thanked actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for raising $35 million through a GoFundMe campaign for Ukrainian refugees. Over the weekend, he thanked U2 and its singer Bono for helping organize “Stand Up for Ukraine,” which Zelenskyy hopes will raise funds “to restore our homes, to restore our Ukraine.”

“Millions of Ukrainians had their own home, had their own dreams, had their own quiet place,” Zelenskyy said in a video message. “They had their own home until Russian missiles, bombs, shells came in — until the invaders have come and have destroyed and burned down absolutely everything.”

Zelenskyy said he did not want to call the people fleeing their homes “refugees.” He wants to call them “displaced people," because he believes it is only temporary.

“We are doing everything possible to bring peace back,” Zelenskyy said. “We are doing everything possible to help each of our citizens wait for this horrible period to end. Wherever they are.”

____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

571K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Juanes
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Bono
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Stevie Nicks
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Celebrity#The European Commission#Canadian#Ukrainians
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reuters

Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied Ukrainian territory, but more time...
POLITICS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Britain sends Ukraine 6,000 more missiles to 'keep the flame of freedom alive' amid fears Kyiv is running low on weaponry needed to repel Russian invaders

Britain is giving Ukraine 6,000 more missiles and £25million to support its desperate struggle against the Russian invasion. This represents a 120 per cent increase in the amount of arms the UK has provided after previously sending 4,000 anti-tank systems. These included Javelin missiles and Next Generation Light Anti-tank...
POLITICS
The Independent

Live updates: Russia fires missiles at Ukraine military unit

LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— Ukraine president presses Biden, NATO for more aid as war enters second month— UN votes to condemn Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine—...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy