The biggest story of this year’s men’s NCAA Tournament has been the improbable run made by the Saint Peter’s University Peacocks. The No. 15 seed in the East Region, the Peacocks have taken down Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue to reach the Elite Eight. They are the first No. 15 seed to advance this far and are one win away from heading to the Final Four in New Orleans.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO