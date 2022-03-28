Worker rescued from boat undergoing maintenance in Palm Beach Gardens

Two men died when their helicopter crashed in rough terrain near Lake Okeechobee, officials said Saturday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 65, both of Delray Beach, died when their helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. The wreckage took more than four hours to locate.
Two men are dead after a concrete wall they were attempting to slide into place at a luxury apartment complex under construction in Boynton Beach fell and crushed them. The accident happened at Riverwalk Plaza at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Members of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration arrived at the scene about 2 p.m. It is fairly standard for concrete walls to be made offsite and ...
BOYNTON BEACH — Two construction workers from West Palm Beach died Tuesday morning at a building site near River Walk Plaza in Boynton Beach, city police said.
Police identified the men late Tuesday as Jeremias Mendez, 32, and Eduardo Cruz-Moran, 25.
...
A dog was snatched up by an alligator on the Venice campus of the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, near the Lake Jervey Nature Path. The marshy lake is at the north...
Body Found of Man Who Jumped Overboard of Carnival Cruise Ship. A search that was underway for a guest who jumped overboard Wednesday night from the Carnival Horizon ship has reportedly ended after the body was found. The guest jumped from deck 11 at approximately 7 p.m., according to a...
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Forgery charges against an employee at a Miami Shores car dealership have officially been dropped. Sofia Pinedo, a finance manager at Tropical Chevrolet, was arrested in February. She was accused of forging signatures on documents for the purchase of a car worth more than $50,000.
The United States Coast Guard has suspended a search for a couple believed to be involved in an airplane crash near the Florida Keys. One of the victims presumed dead is believed to be Flip Wars: Buying Blind star Lana Tufo's sister, Alexandra Tufo. Alexandra's boyfriend Thomas "Tommy" Campana is said to have been the pilot.
Eric Adeson watched his on-again-off-again girlfriend throw his cellphone from the seventh-floor balcony of his Florida condominium on Sunday. After she did the same thing with his keys, he warned her that he was going downstairs to call police. Before he could, Adeson watched Shelley Nicole Vaughn pick up his...
Another day, another alligator on a Florida golf course. But a big guy last week wasn’t just hanging out on the links in Lakeland. The gator was having a full-on feast — of another gator. An onlooker, Julie Marchillo Smith, posted the video on her Facebook page, writing,...
Below is a list of kitchen’s ordered shut last week in South Florida by Inspector’s with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection. No places were ordered shut in the Florida Keys.
Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week. All the places mentioned below were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. According to state records, no restaurant kitchens were ordered shut in Miami-Dade County last...
A state biologist working in a Florida nature preserve on Wednesday spotted something out of the ordinary — what appeared to be a detached human arm in an alligator’s mouth. The discovery led to an investigation that lasted into Thursday. That’s when another body part — possibly part...
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Haven are looking for a man they said attacked a 73-year-old man on Saturday. Officers said the attack happed around 2:20 p.m. as the elderly man was walking out of the Publix grocery store at SE Plaza along Cypress Gardens Boulevard. Police...
A middle-aged couple in Daytona Beach, Florida were stabbed to death, their throats slashed, as they rode their bicycles home from a Bike Week event over the weekend. On Tuesday, police announced they have a person of interest in the double homicide, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
Crowds of spring breakers appeared to take over almost every available inch of Fort Lauderdale Beach on Wednesday. It was the most crowded Battalion Chief Steve Gollan can remember in at least five years. “It’s great to see, but it’s also concerning, 'cause our job is to make sure they...
Comments / 0