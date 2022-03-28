Worker rescued from boat undergoing maintenance in Palm Beach Gardens

Two men are dead after a concrete wall they were attempting to slide into place at a luxury apartment complex under construction in Boynton Beach fell and crushed them. The accident happened at Riverwalk Plaza at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Members of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration arrived at the scene about 2 p.m. It is fairly standard for concrete walls to be made offsite and ...

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO