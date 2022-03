The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO