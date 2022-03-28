Ep. 6 The Pulse with Bill Anderson: Freeway

Singer and actress Traci Braxton, who stars with her siblings in the reality television series Braxton Family Values, passed away on Saturday. She was 50 years old. “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” her sister, Grammy winner Toni Braxton, wrote in a post on Instagram. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”
