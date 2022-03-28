ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway Icon Liza Minnelli Was Married 4 Times After Finding Fame: Get to Know Her Ex-Husbands

By Samantha Agate
 1 day ago
Known for her infectious personality and dynamite singing voice, Liza Minnelli has become one of the most popular performers on stage and on the big screen. The EGOT winner was able to find love multiple times during her incredible career and was married four times.

Liza, born to actress Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli in 1946, was destined to be a star from the start. In 1949, the California native made her film debut in the film In the Good Old Summertime. It was only just the beginning of a career full of memorable roles and theater performances.

In 1965 at the age of 19, Liza made her Broadway debut in Flora, the Red Menace. Her performance led to her first-ever Tony Award win and opened many doors for the singer on legendary stages. Two years later, she married her first husband, singer-songwriter Peter Allen. The pair called it quits on their marriage in 1974.

That year, Liza went on to marry her second husband, Jack Haley Jr. The Cabaret actress and the film director were together for five years before divorcing in 1979. Liza never gave up on love, marrying her third husband, Mark Gero, in 1979. Their marriage ended in 1992.

The choreographer hit it off with television personality David Gest, and the pair were married from 2002 to 2007. After her fourth marriage came to an end, Liza never remarried. Her love life was later depicted in the biographical miniseries, Halston, produced by Ryan Murphy in 2021.

In one iconic scene, Liza, played by Krysta Rodriguez, and Halston, played by Ewan McGregor, collaborated to create the famous yellow pantsuit that she wore for her wedding to Jack. Though her marriage to Jack ultimately did not work out, she was devastated by his death in 2001.

“Jack was the first one to remind the general public of our heritage. America’s royalty is our entertainers, who have given so much to the world,” Liza said at the time, per Variety. “I fell in love with him the first time I met him, and I have loved him with all of my heart ever since.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Liza’s four ex-husbands.

