Boulder, CO

Firefighters secure perimeter around NCAR fire

By Lindsey Toomer
 1 day ago
Smoke from the NCAR Fire billows behind the NCAR Laboratory on March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. Jacob Byk/For The Denver Gazette

The NCAR fire in south Boulder is still 35% contained, and the perimeter of the nearly 200-acre fire is secured, officials said Monday morning.

Incident Commander Brian Oliver said he expects the containment to increase “rapidly” throughout the day, with about 150 firefighters from a variety of agencies out on the fire line today. He doesn't expect winds to impact progress.

“It’s been a huge community effort and a big community win that we've got no injuries and no structures lost or damaged in this incident,” Oliver said.

The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon near the National Center for Atmospheric Research, prompting an estimated 19,000 people to evacuate in the San Souci community, the Eldorado Springs area, part of the Table Mesa neighborhood and the University of Colorado Boulder's south campus.

By 5 p.m. Sunday, authorities lifted all evacuations.

Eldorado Canyon State Park and hiking trails around the fire area remain closed Monday.

“We know that folks in the city of Boulder really like to get outside and go on these hikes, and if they can go to places that aren’t near the fire area, that will allow firefighters and the folks that need to work on this fire today to do the hard, good work they’re doing … and not have to worry about the safety of the community while in that fire line,” Boulder Fire Rescue spokeswoman Marya Washburn said.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.

“There’s no longer a fire season is really the concern,” Oliver said. “Fire season is year-round now. … If there’s not active precipitation or snow on the ground, as you can see it’s March, this isn’t fire season per say and we just had a 200-acre fire.”

