ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

By Christopher Osburn
Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0909eI_0es4I7lS00
Courtesy Image

You might not know it, but we’re in the middle of a rye whiskey renaissance. The overflowing rye aisle at your local liquor store wasn’t always like that. That’s why we’re highlighting the best rye whiskeys of 2022.

For those unaware, rye whiskey, like bourbon has a few rules and regulations involved in its production. The be called a rye whiskey, the mash bill must be made up of at least 51 percent rye (as opposed to 51 percent corn in bourbon). It must be aged in new, charred oak barrels; distilled to no more than 160 proof; aged at no more than 125 proof; and bottled at no less than 80 proof.

While at least 51 percent of the mash bill needs to be rye, it’s usually higher. Like bourbon, the other ingredients can vary. Distillers use malted barley, corn, wheat, and other ingredients to round out the mash bill.

In the late 1700s and well into the 1800s, rye was the spirit of America, not bourbon. There were countless distilleries in the rye hotbeds of Pennsylvania and Maryland. Much more saturated than the bourbon market at the time, rye continued to be a favorite until Prohibition. When the Volstead Act was repealed—while still popular—rye whiskey sales began to wane. By the early 2000s, there were only a handful of brands left.

But something changed in the new millennium and in the decades since: Rye has gotten more and more popular with brands (many of which get their juice from Indiana’s MGP) and distilleries launching bottle after bottle. This is why now you can scroll through an online retailer or walk down the aisle at your local liquor store and find names like Sagamore Spirits, Pikesville, WhistlePig, and Redemption.

The best rye whiskeys are well-known for their versatile flavor profile featuring flavors like cracked black pepper, oak, dried fruits, caramel, and vanilla. Spicier and more robust than its cousin, bourbon, it’s beloved neat or on the rocks and as the base for some of the most popular rye whiskey cocktails of all time, including the Manhattan, Sazerac, and Vieux Carre.

Below, you’ll find 10 of our favorite rye whiskey brands that are revered for their quality and versatility.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTSA

New limited-time Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor hits stores today

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced a new limited-time flavor is hitting stores just in time for Spring. Peachy Peach Ice Cream is creamy peach ice cream mixed with chunks of sweetened peaches. “Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Southern Fried Cabbage

Think you don't like cabbage? We bet this Southern fried cabbage will change your mind. This cabbage is tender and cooks to golden perfection. Frying the cabbage in bacon grease adds tons of flavor. Adding white vinegar may be different, but it works. The vinegar adds the perfect tanginess that's a nice contrast to the savory bacon and cabbage. A delicious side dish year-round, but especially good for New Year's Day.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
IFLScience

The Dog Who Kept Pushing Kids Into A River To Acquire Steak Rewards

In 1908 Paris, according to a contemporary story from the New York Times, there lived a dog who was definitely not a good boy. The story begins with a Newfoundland dog that heard a child screaming for help after they had fallen into the river Seine. The dog, to its credit, searched for the source of the screaming before diving into the river and rescuing him, like a ye olde Lassie.
ANIMALS
WDEF

New Pizza chain coming to our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Wheat Whiskey#Rye Whiskey#Corn Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#Mgp
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell on Verge of Bringing Back Key Menu Item

Taco Bell may be ready to grant the dream of many customers after what some called a betrayal in the fall of 2020. It was then when Taco Bell removed the popular Mexican Pizza from the menu as part of an effort to trim items for a refined offering. Now there is talk of the popular item returning to the chain, though nothing is confirmed just yet. Amid forays into chicken wings and introduction of subscription tacos, Taco Bell needs to go back to familiar territory.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Here's What Happened After Horse Meat Was Found In Burger King Whoppers

Here's an old saying related to meat: "You don't want to know how the sausage is made." While this phrase originates from some sausage containing "animal parts of which people would rather remain unaware" (via Wiktionary), it's still used to mean "pulling away the facade of something to discover the unpleasant, even nasty process behind it" (via Surface). And although fast-food companies adhere to strict FDA regulations on food safety, which Chron lays out, some rare occurrences reveal unsavory meats in their products.
AGRICULTURE
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy