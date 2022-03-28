ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Used SUVs Under $20,000 Prove You Can Find Quality for Cheap

MotorTrend Magazine
 1 day ago

The used car market has gone wild. Some years-old vehicles are selling for even more than their original purchase prices, and it can be tricky to discern what's worth buying in an unprecedented buying environment, especially if you want a safe and reliable SUV at less than $20,000. Tricky,...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
GAS PRICE
Digital Trends

Ford will sell some Explorer SUVs with missing features

Impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage, Ford has said it will begin selling some of its Explorer SUVs without particular features, but added that customers can have the necessary components fitted later once the chips became available. The news was first reported by Automotive News in a report citing...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

4 New SUVs That Are Actually Pretty Cheap

If you’re in the market for a new SUV, you may be worried about having to spend a lot of money. Yet that isn’t always the case. Some new SUVs are actually pretty affordable. In fact, these four SUVs are some of the cheapest new SUVs around. Here’s how much they cost and what you get for your money.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Used Cars#Vehicles#Awd#Motortrend#Intellichoice#J D Power#Iihs#Nhtsa
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Lists the Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUVs

Having a difficult time finding a used Corolla or Prius to save on fuel? More of a SUV owner than a little car guy anyways? Now might be a good time to take a look at 5-year-old compact SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative per Consumer Reports latest listing of fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommend for 2022.
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

11 Best Pickup Trucks if You Want Horsepower, According to KBB

As pickup trucks have become more popular in recent years, buyers have more options to consider. Many manufacturers produce mid-size and full-size trucks to suit exactly what you’re looking for. But if you want the most powerful model, check out Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top 11 highest-horsepower trucks. Here’s how they rank, including MSRPs and powertrain specs.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS

