The ASUC’s weekly Wednesday evening meeting sought to address potential changes in the campus’s budget and a statement made by executive officers. ASUC Vice President of Academic Affairs James Weichert said SB 118, signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, will undo the previously “significant” budget deficit campus faced due to the enrollment freeze. As a result, the reversal of the campus enrollment freeze provides an opportunity for several areas of campus’s budget to be reevaluated, according to Weichert.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO