ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"The Lost City" works best as a drama, but short on adventure

By Bob Garver
DeSoto Times Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“The Lost City” is the kind of movie that looks like it was a lot more fun for the actors to film than it is for the audience to watch. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum got to spend time in each other’s company, goofing around in a comedy in the jungle...

www.desototimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

From actress to director! Meg Ryan, 60, signs on to helm a film adaptation of the novel A Lady's Guide To Selling Out that has been described as 'Mad Men meets Devil Wears Prada'

Meg Ryan has been tapped to direct Netflix's movie adaptation of Sally Franson's 2018 novel A Lady's Guide to Selling Out. According to a report from Deadline, the 60-year-old actress will be helming her second feature following her directorial debut with the 2015 drama Ithaca. Juilliard playwright Jenny Rachel Weiner...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons in Netflix’s ‘Windfall’: Film Review

If you find the obscenely rich tech CEO played by Jesse Plemons in Windfall hard to believe, with his noxious comments about “a world full of lazy fucking loafers and freeloaders,” you might want to check out recent remarks by Kim Kardashian for an equally contemptuous variation on that theme. Watching Plemons do an about-face from gentle George in The Power of the Dog and sink his teeth into a smarmy creep who makes the mistake of believing his privilege renders him invulnerable is the chief pleasure of Charlie McDowell’s twisty thriller about wealth inequality. But this is a sharply...
MOVIES
Complex

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is a Love Letter to the Legacy of Nicolas Cage

“I’m trying to give you something unique,” Nicolas Cage told Complex last fall, “because I have to stay interested.” This wasn’t a comment on his upcoming Lionsgate release, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (which hits theaters on April 22), which recently debuted to “career-best” talk for Cage (alongside a 100 percent Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes), but it damn sure fits. For a thespian who’s been working in the industry since 1981(!), one has to imagine that any script coming his way has to be as insane as Massive Talent or Pig or anything that’s dropped in this New Age of Cage.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Channing Tatum
IndieWire

Al Pacino’s ‘Godfather’ Fame Was ‘Hard to Cope with,’ Required ‘a Lifetime to Accept It and Move On’

Click here to read the full article. Just when Al Pacino thought he was out, “The Godfather” has pulled him back in. Fifty years after Francis Ford Coppola’s Mafia family drama was released, star Pacino is just coming to terms with the level of fame he acquired from the hit film. “It’s hard to explain in today’s world — to explain who I was at that time and the bolt of lightning that it was,” Pacino told The New York Times. “I felt like, all of a sudden, some veil was lifted and all eyes were on me. Of course, they were...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Lost City
Deadline

‘Tulsa King’: Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza & Jay Will Join Sylvester Stallone In Paramount+ Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), and newcomer Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have been cast opposite lead Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King (working title), Paramount+’s new series created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, with The Sopranos alum Terence Winter at the helm as executive producer, writer and showrunner. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who, as he’s released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Scream: Kristen Stewart Reflects on Nearly Joining Franchise, Weighs in on Upcoming Sequel

Actor Kristen Stewart has starred in her fair share of horror films, but one opportunity that she passed on was the opening scene of Scream 4, as she wasn't interested in attempting to recapture the effectiveness of Drew Barrymore's death in the original Scream. That sequel ended up taking a different approach to the opening scene, using multiple actors instead of just one, with Stewart going on to address whether she'd be interested in returning to the franchise if the chance arose, noting that she would at least read the script. Scream 6 is slated to start shooting this summer.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Insists The Wicker Man Was Supposed to be Funny

Though an Academy Award winner and revered in many circles for much of his work, actor Nicolas Cage sometimes finds himself the butt of a joke by the internet. Thanks to his performances in films like Raising Arizona, National Treasure, and last year's hit movie Pig, Cage is a household name and notable for his craft, but his larger-than-life turns for films like the maligned Wicker Man remake have fans talk about him in a different light. The 2006 remake of the horror classic has become the subject of many a meme in the years since its release with many lambasting its over the top nature, and specifically Cage's performance, as being so far out there that it's unintentionally hilarious. that is unless you ask Nicolas Cage.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Best Kevin Costner Movies: A Definitive List of His Greatest Films

Go ahead and think of leading men in movies. Many come to mind but if you bring up Kevin Costner, then some people might snicker. Sure, he has had his fair share of flops (and we’ll help get the laughs out with Waterworld). Yet step away from that movie and think back to the 1980s and 1990s for a minute. Are you going to say that Kevin Costner was not a leading man for a bit? Oh man, he put together some films indeed. Among them are Tin Cup, A Perfect World, Silverado, Open Range, and The Bodyguard. But those aren’t the ones we’ll focus on here.
MOVIES
thedailytexan.com

Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock talk adventure comedy ‘The Lost City’

Paramount’s new adventure comedy “The Lost City” smashes into theaters nationwide on March 19. The movie had a special premiere screening at Austin’s very own SXSW this past Saturday. “The Lost City” follows reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) who gets wrapped up in a high-stakes adventure story outside of her fiction work. The comedy boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy