The Wakulla War Eagle varsity softball team went undefeated in the 22nd annual Doc-4-Life tournament in Ocala. Leading the War Eagles at the plate was freshman Kaylee Walker, hitting .475. Walker hit two home runs, two doubles and had eight RBIs. Behind Walker was Kylah Ross, Riley Davis, Victoria Dichio and Jenna Cross. Each contributed five or more hits, with a combined 17 RBIs. Also contributing to the offense was Brooklyn O’Neal with eight stolen bases, six runs scored with a .430 on base percentage. The War Eagles managed 22 stolen bases in four games.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO