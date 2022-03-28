Canandaigua Kiwanis Chef’s Challenge seeks donations, sponsorships and chefs

Five days after 2020’s memorable Sunday Supper gala to benefit Citymeals on Wheels, held within the Upper East Side’s two-Michelin-starred enclave Daniel, internationally renowned chef Daniel Boulud closed all of his restaurants in response to Covid-19. The $1 million raised from that singular event translated into 127,000 meals prepared and delivered during the pandemic to homebound, aged New Yorkers. This weekend, Sunday Supper and its annual “black tie and blue jeans” dress code returned for a 24th time, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Citymeals. In the kitchen, Boulud’s team was joined by a roster of clever culinary collaborators from across the United States. The result was a flavorful fine dining experience—and $960,000 raised for an organization that is designated as an emergency food preparedness responder.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO