Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua Kiwanis Chef’s Challenge seeks donations, sponsorships and chefs

By Ted Baker
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
After being cancelled in 2020 and going virtual last year, the Canandaigua Kiwanis Club’s Chef’s Challenge is back as an in-person event this year. The club is seeking chefs, beverage donations and sponsorships for the event, May...

