LORNA SHORE Streams Live In-Studio "To The Hellfire" Performance

Neil Young has been in the news a lot lately as a proud anti-Spotify warrior, but he’s got other things going on, too. For years now, Young has been releasing a great deal of the music that he’s got in his archives. A few months ago, he finally dropped the previously unreleased 1987 album Summer Songs. Last year, meanwhile, Young also kicked off his Official Bootleg Series with the release of a live album recorded at Carnegie Hall in 1970. And now Young is planning three new live albums, all recorded in the early ’70s.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO