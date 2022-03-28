LORNA SHORE Streams Live In-Studio "To The Hellfire" Performance

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
Comments / 0