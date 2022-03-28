ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Where to Shop Mindfully for Bedding and Bath

By Jennifer Tzeses
Harper's Bazaar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing conscious products into our homes is key for the planet and our wellbeing. Thanks to Amazon Aware, a new line of conscious home goods, clothing and beauty products from everyone’s favorite online...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedding#Greenhouse Gas#Textiles#Amazon Aware
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
Real Simple

This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Outdoor Decor and Furniture for a Cozy Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Feeling like your backyard patio is lacking personality? Then it's definitely time for a refresh ahead of spring. Whether you're in need of updated patio furniture, outdoor entertainment essentials for the family, or just a few decorative items to make your space feel like a tropical resort, Amazon is the best place to shop affordable finds that fit your style. In fact, there's a hidden storefront dedicated to making your patio feel like a relaxing escape.
HOME & GARDEN
Interesting Engineering

7 air purifiers that can fill any living space with clean air

We've learned new ways to take care of our well-being in our working and residential environments as the pandemic has impacted our lives over the last two years. We welcomed disinfectants, masks, and surgical gloves into our lives, and realized that keeping everything clean and free of bacteria is necessary. Keeping the air clean is one approach to maintaining our hygiene, too. The air is not a solid thing you can clean with disinfectants and detergents, but air purifiers are around to help.
ELECTRONICS
Bon Appétit

I Bought This Restaurant’s Bathroom Candle—While I Was in Their Bathroom

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I spot interesting items out in the world, I have very little chill. I’ve startled countless unsuspecting women on the street by loudly blurting out, “Wow great earrings!!!” My camera roll is full of not-so-subtle photographs of in situ ceramic bowls and home goods and pairs of boots currently being worn by real live people (yes, they absolutely notice when I take the shot). And I have been known, on occasion, to beg a bank teller or cashier to tell me the name of their nail polish.
RETAIL
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WRAL News

Macy's Flash Sale today with up to 60% off Bed and Bath, 8-pc comforter sets only $39.99 (reg. $100)

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new Flash Sale today March 21 with 40% to 60% off Bed and Bath Essentials including select 6 to 8 piece comforter sets in all sizes for $39.99 (reg. $100), mattress pads starting at $15.99 (reg. $40), sheets, towels, curtains and more! Plus, get free shipping with a $25 purchase. See below for a list of deals.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Miscellaneous Side Table created from waste marble fragments

Miscellaneous is a word that means a collection of various random things. It is a term used to describe items of different characteristics grouped in one. People don’t usually pay attention to it, but every article is deemed necessary. The Miscellaneous Side Table got its name from the idea...
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy