Electronics

9to5Mac Daily: March 28, 2022 – Apple hardware subscription service, iPhone 14 camera

By Seth Kurkowski
9to5Mac
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Android Authority

How to clear cookies and cache on any Samsung device

The debate over whether you should delete cookies and cache continues, with plenty of opposing opinions found all over the web. Our own Gary Sims has a complete guide on the matter to help you understand, but the short answer is that while cookies and cache are suitable for keeping your phone speedy, these can also become corrupted and cause issues. It’s good to give your devices a clean start from time to time. That’s why today we’ll show you how to clear data and the cache on Samsung gadgets.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Hey, Google, Stop Recording Those Embarrassing Searches: How to Delete Your Voice History

People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since made a change, requiring you to opt in to having voice searches recorded in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

4 Default Apple Settings You Have To Turn Off As Soon As You Buy Your iPhone

It may feel unnatural — even wrong — to adjust any of the settings that come already set up on your iPhone. But the truth is there are plenty of default settings that you can tinker with to create an even better and more personalized iPhone user experience. Tech Expert Cindy Corpis, CEO of SearchPeopleFree, suggests four Apple settings you have to turn off as soon as you buy your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

WatchOS 8.5: All the New Features Coming to Your Apple Watch Now

Alongside Apple's iOS 15.4 update for the iPhone, which brought new emoji, anti-stalking features for AirTags and a gender-neutral Siri voice, the company also released a software update for its Apple Watch. The software, which wasn't highlighted during the company's "Peek Performance" event last week, is primarily focused on Apple TV, Apple Fitness Plus, heart rhythm detection and digital COVID-19 vaccination cards.
ELECTRONICS
AL.com

Apple may charge subscription plan for iPhone and iPad

Apple is planning a subscription service for its hardware devices such as the iPhone and iPad, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Under the proposed plan, the company wants to make owning an iPhone or iPad like subscribing to apps or the iCloud for a monthly fee. The subscription...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Here’s how you will (and won’t) be able to use Apple digital IDs in the real world

Support has officially launched for Apple Wallet to securely store driver’s licenses and state IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch. While there is excitement around the new feature, there are also a number of questions and concerns. Let’s dive into how Apple digital IDs work in the real world, where they’re available, where they’re accepted, and more.
NFL
protocol.com

YouTube is taking on Roku with free, ad-supported shows

YouTube might yet stand a chance in the streaming wars. It just released 4,000 episodes of shows like “Heartland” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” all free to watch with ads. Each week, the platform will add 100 more titles, which will include both shows and movies. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

This iOS 15 Trick Can Get You Back Into Your iPhone If You Forgot Your Apple ID Password

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iCloud outages resolved after nearly every Apple service went down globally

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple'siCloud experienced issues on Monday, with unexpected downtime impacting some of Apple's online services for a number of users.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

3 ways to get YouTube on your Roku device

YouTube TV is still restricted to US viewers, unfortunately. Things were dicey between Roku and Google in 2021 — owing to contract disputes, YouTube TV vanished from Roku’s platform for several months, and the main YouTube app was under threat of following suit. Thankfully the companies worked things out, and there are now three ways to get both YouTube and YouTube TV on whatever Roku device you happen to have.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Mac

Receive a text from yourself? It’s definitely spam

Recently, a slew of people have been receiving spam text messages about their carrier bill – myself included. The message, which says your bill has been paid, includes a link to “a little gift for you.” Most users have also reported the text message has been coming from their own personal phone number.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

iOS 15.4: Your iPhone Just Got Some Handy New Features

Apple's iOS 15.4 is here, bringing with it a slew of useful features -- from bolstered privacy measures to the long-awaited Universal Control to Face ID that works even while you're wearing a mask (not to mention 37 new emoji, including a flirty lip bite, a coral reef and a troll).
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to watch Pachinko on Apple TV+

The international epic drama series Pachinko debuts today on Apple TV+. Pachinko tells the story of a Korean family who immigrate to Japan in the 20th century, at a time when Japanese attitudes towards Koreans was far from amicable. The first three episodes are streaming now. The series is based...
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

How to type the Apple logo on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Curious about conjuring up ? Follow along for how to type the Apple logo character on iPhone, iPad, and Mac including how to make your own keyboard shortcut. There are a few different ways to type the Apple logo quickly and we’ll cover two of the most popular options below. If you’re using a PC, you won’t be able to use the keyboard shortcut that requires the option key, and non-Apple operating systems typically don’t feature the Apple logo in their character sets for viewing either.
TECHNOLOGY

