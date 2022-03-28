Princess Cruises ship returns to SF with dozens of COVID cases

Princess Cruises reported dozens of passengers and staff on the Ruby Princess tested positive for COVID-19 when the ship disembarked at the Port of San Francisco Sunday morning.

Returning from a 15 day Panama Canal cruise, the Ruby Princess pulled into port with 73 positive COVID cases. All staff and guests were vaccinated.

The same ship also returned to San Francisco with positive cases in January.

The CDC has started an investigation and the ship remains under observation.

The Ruby Princess docked in San Francisco. Photo credit Alice Wertz/KCBS Radio

Potrero Hill couple Elaine and Greg had booked a Princess cruise to Alaska from San Francisco in July, but in light of the recent outbreak, they told KCBS Radio they have concerns.

"I'm surprised they have that many outbreaks, when others aren't having that large of an outbreak yet," Elaine said.

"Yeah if the numbers aren't better, we'll bail," Greg added.

In an emailed statement to KCBS Radio, Princess Cruises said all positive patients were asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic. All were isolated and quarantined while onboard, under medical supervision.

Now that they've disembarked, the cruise line has provided accommodations ashore for isolation, as required by the City's Public Health department and the CDC.

After supplies were loaded up, the ship on Sunday afternoon took off for a 15 day cruise to Hawaii.

