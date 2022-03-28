ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ux0s_0es4BLrK00

( The Hill ) — The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Chris Rock is declining to file a police report after being slapped by actor Will Smith in a shocking altercation during the Oscars broadcast.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another,” a statement obtained early Monday by ITK said following the awards show in Los Angeles.

“The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” the LAPD said in a statement, which appeared to refer to the confrontation between Smith and Rock.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” the statement said.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars after joke about his wife

Just hours earlier on Sunday, “King Richard” star Smith interrupted Rock and slapped him onstage after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting a trophy at the 94th annual awards show.

Rock then said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me” as Smith walked away.

Smith could then be heard yelling at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

“That was uh…greatest night in the history of television,” Rock, 57, said, before not making any further reference on-air to the incident.

Minutes after the altercation, Smith took to the stage again — as the Oscar winner in the “Best Actor” category.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said of the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, the title role he played in “King Richard.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
If you enjoy reading articles from
YourErie
YourErie

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow YourErie and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Popculture

Academy Opens 'Formal Review' of Will Smith Oscars Slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is reportedly taking action following the incident that took place on Sunday's broadcast. Less than a day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the Academy is opening a "formal review" of the matter. They have also stated that they "condemn" Will's actions on the program.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Page Six

Real or staged? Oscars 2022 official sets record straight on Will Smith slap

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars was not a planned stunt, an official confirmed Sunday night. “Someone who works for the Oscars told me that Chris Rock was not interrupted by Will Smith at rehearsals yesterday,” Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh tweeted from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “It was not supposed to happen. It was real. #Oscars,” he added. Reps for the Oscars did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Smith, 53, stunned and confused the world when he walked on stage and struck Rock, 57, in the face after the comedian joked about Jada...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
CBS LA

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shuttle Driver Files $20M Lawsuit Over LAPD Traffic Stop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A production driver for the television series “Grey’s Anatomy” filed a lawsuit Thursday against Los Angeles police, claiming he was racially profiled about a year ago when he was allegedly stopped and detained by officers who erroneously believed he was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. The civil complaint filed on behalf of 31-year-old Ernest Simon, who is Black, seeks $20 million in damages, according to the law firm Larson LLP. In his complaint, Simon alleges that he was on the job for Disney — driving a rented Ford production van during an on-location shoot in Tarzana...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jim Carrey Slams ‘Spineless’ Oscars Audience for Will Smith Standing Ovation: ‘I Was Sickened’

Click here to read the full article. Jim Carrey is criticizing Hollywood for giving Will Smith a standing ovation when it was announced at the Oscars that he won best actor for “King Richard.” Smith’s Oscar victory occurred several minutes after he slapped Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting the documentary feature category. Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved last year after revealing she has alopecia. “I was sickened,” Carrey told CBS’ Gayle King (via HuffPost). “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Police#Lapd#Itk
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

Erie residents react to altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Erie residents are weighing in on the controversy surrounding the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The incident occurred after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair loss. This led to Will Smith physically assaulting Rock on stage. Pinkett-Smith has previously discussed her diagnosis with alopecia in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy