DES MOINES, Iowa — When you walk through the doors of the Hotel Fort Des Moines, you feel transported to a bygone era. “My vision for the Hotel Fort Des Moines was always to bring it back to its historic glamour and beauty to the absolute essence of what it was in 1919,” said Raj Patel, owner and developer of the hotel.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO