As the Army Corps of Engineers’ Charleston District wraps up the feasibility study on reducing the risk from coastal storm surge to the Charleston peninsula, I not only applaud the study team and the city of Charleston for confronting a coastal challenge as formidable — and indeed inevitable — as storm surge inundation, but I also thank members of the greater Charleston public for their input and involvement as resolute stewards of this beautiful community.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 16 DAYS AGO