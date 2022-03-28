ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Jackson, NJ teen struck by car, flown to a hospital for injuries

By Jen Ursillo
 1 day ago
JACKSON — A teenage girl suffered head and leg injuries after being struck by a car Sunday night in Jackson. Police responded to the scene at the intersection of South Hope Chapel Road...

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
