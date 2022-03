● Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) roll into Virginia’s capital city for the seventh race of the season. Opened in 1946 and last paved in 1988, the worn-out surface of Richmond Raceway will be a different kind of test for drivers who have only competed on short tracks with newer surfaces so far this year. Briscoe was having a strong showing at the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before a mechanical issue ended his race. Five weeks later, on the mile oval at Phoenix Raceway, he dominated the final stage of the race en route to his first career Cup Series win.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO