Biggest offseason need for Bills after free agent frenzy

By Justin DiLoro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 22 hours ago
The Buffalo Bills made some massive moves during this free agency period.

The Bills are on the cusp of taking the next step, as the team has fallen short of the Super Bowl during each of their last three postseasons runs.

Specifically, Buffalo have made a concerted effort to upgrade the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Bills signed defensive linemen DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle to help with the interior of the line. Buffalo sent shockwaves throughout the NFL by signing veteran pass rusher Von Miller to a massive deal.

On the offensive line, Buffalo added Pro Bowl offensive guard Rodger Saffold.

The Bills have a strong all-around roster with few holes on it. Even so, the team still has some needs as the team transitions its focus from free agency to the draft.

Buffalo’s biggest need at this moment is at cornerback.

Tre’Davious White is returning from an ACL tear. In general, players return from this injury in about 9-12 months. White’s injury took place on Thanksgiving, which makes White’s return to the team sometime around the start of the season.

In addition, it’s reasonable to give White some time to get back into his All-Pro shape after the injury even when he is back on the field.

White’s primary replacement, Levi Wallace, signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh this offseason. Wallace, an undrafted free agent who came to Buffalo in 2018, played solidly in place of White.

In four seasons, Wallace recorded 219 total tackles and six interceptions. He spent the majority of three seasons as Buffalo’s CB2 opposite White.

Now, the Bills are left with Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis as possible replacements out wide for Buffalo. The Bills could hope for another Wallace-like ascent from one of these players.

Still, the draft will most likely provide a decent option to fill out the cornerback spot for the Bills.

The team lacks depth at the position, and it would be beneficial for the team to have greater depth with their CB1 returning from a major injury and the remaining wide cornerbacks on the roster lacking experience.

Thus, priority number one needs to be at the cornerback moving forward this offseason for the Bills.

#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Pro Bowl#Buffalo#Acl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

