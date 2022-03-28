ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

White House Reporter and MSNBC Host Jonathan Lemire to Serve as FSU Commencement Speaker

Framingham State is pleased to announce that Jonathan Lemire, the White House Bureau Chief for Politico and host of "Way Too Early" on MSNBC, will serve as the University’s commencement speaker on Sunday, May 22nd. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the DCU Center...

