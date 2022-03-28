ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daimler Truck cuts production at some locations over chip shortage

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Daimler Truck, the world’s largest truckmaker, on Monday said it was curbing production at...

CarBuzz.com

Ford And VW Working Together On Another New Vehicle

Over the last few years, Ford's relationship with Volkswagen has strengthened impressively. The first of its fruits is the European-market specific Caddy and Tourneo Connect MPV collaboration but one that is likely to have more of an impact is the shared development of the next Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Electric Car Registrations In Europe Soar As Market Continues To Fall

There's good and bad news coming from Europe, depending on whether you prefer combustion or electric power in your vehicles. Last month, new car registrations in the region hit a record low in February with just 794,600 units. That's a 5.4 percent drop from last year, but it's 25 percent lower than February 2020 and down 30 percent versus 2019. The data from JATO indicates that last month was the worst for registrations in at least 42 years.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Mercedes-Benz Reduces Working Hours at Sindelfingen Plant

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz has reduced working hours for some staff at its Sindelfingen plant, where it produces models including the S-Class and E-Class, as supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine forced it to curtail production. The carmaker was shifting some production of parts usually sourced in...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
fox40jackson.com

Is it time to sell your diesel vehicle?

Gas prices have finally leveled off after a major spike this month driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but remain higher than they’ve been since 2008. Drivers of diesel vehicles have been hit hardest, with prices up 63% since last year compared to 48% for regular gasoline. Diesel...
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

GM Does The Unthinkable With Lordstown Motors

These are difficult times for Ohio-based Lordstown Motors. What began as a major triumph for American automotive manufacturing has become something of a nightmare after a report accused the carmaker of misleading investors. This resulted in an SEC investigation and the resignation of Lordstown founder and CEO Steve Burns. He's charged, among other things, with inflating pre-order figures to boost the company's profile with investors. That's called fraud.
BUSINESS
Road & Track

How Stellantis' New Inline-Six Fits Into the Automaker's EV-Heavy Future

With the debut of Stellantis’ all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six, years of hushed rumors and speculation about the powertrain finally ends. The release of a new internal-combustion powertrain is both exciting and somewhat odd in an era where automakers are intensely focused on electrification, so Road & Track sat down with Stellantis technology communication specialist Dale Jewett to discuss how an inline-six fits into the automaker’s future plans, and what it means for the beloved Hemi V-8.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Sexy New Electric Flagship Arriving Next Year

Volkswagen has been steadily accelerating its electrification push as the demand for cleaner vehicles increases. The latest to be revealed is the ID.Buzz, which looks great and seems to have the substance to back up its styling. It seems that, with the ID.4 and the rest of Volkswagen's new generation of EVs, the brand is hitting the nail on the head for feature-rich yet fuss-free vehicles that do their jobs well. Sure, some people won't like the styling, and some have clamored for more exciting innovations to be offered in these EVs, but that's what premium products are for. Products like the dead-in-America Passat and its electric counterpart which, thanks to comments made at the brand's Annual Media Conference, we now know will launch in 2023.
JOBS
Outsider.com

Chevy Halts Corvette Production Over Shortage of Parts

Supply chain issues have caught up with the Chevy Corvette. Production of the car has been suspended this week as a problem has arisen. See, there is a shortage of various parts and this is just causing things to slow down. You might have been looking to buy a Chevy Corvette. Well, that might sound good but the supply chain issue is going to keep production offline for a bit.
CARS
WHAS11

Chip shortage continues to disrupt car manufacturers; GM to pause production at Indiana truck plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Editor's note: The attached video is from an August 2021 story. General Motors is shutting down its pickup truck factory in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for two weeks next month because the company has run short of computer chips. It’s a sign that the auto industry is still facing problems more than a year after the chip shortage surfaced in late 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Reuters

Europe's carmakers scramble to replace Ukrainian auto parts

BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Carmakers including Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW are scrambling to find alternative sources of vital parts made in Ukraine from as far afield as China and Mexico, as Russia's invasion halts assembly lines and breaks complex supply chains. The hunt for new supplies is the latest...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Chip Crunch Forces Further Production Cuts at Toyota

(Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it would make additional production cuts in March due to a shortage of semiconductor chips, days after the Japanese automaker reduced its domestic production target by as much as 20% for the April-June quarter. Toyota said it would suspend production on one line...
BUSINESS

